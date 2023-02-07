Representative David Rouzer weighs in ahead of State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWAY) — Republican Representative David Rouzer is speaking out, one day before President Joe Biden delivers his annual State of the Union address.

The address on Tuesday, February 7, will be Biden’s first to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House chamber in January.

Last year, Biden focused on how his administration was combatting rising inflation, and executing what he called “a unity agenda for the nation.”

Congressman Rouzer says he and others in the Republican Party are anticipating what Biden will and won’t talk about.

“I think he’s going to gloss over the high inflation rate, I think he is going to gloss over the fact that real wages have declined for 21 straight months. I think he’s going to say everything’s good in the country and improving. When in fact, it’s not, and I think he’s probably going to tout the Green New Deal and other green energy initiatives that are in his assault on American oil and gas,” Rouzer said.

Congressman Rouzer has invited Lumbee Chairman John Lowery to be his official guest for the State of the Union address.

Rouzer says he hopes it will provide the two with an opportunity to advocate on behalf of the Lumbee tribe, and its efforts to gain full tribal recognition.