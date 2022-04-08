Ribbon cutting kicks off 2022 Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour

2022 Azalea Garden Tour Ribbon Cutting, April 8, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Cape Fear Garden Party’s Azalea Garden Tour is officially underway, making a return after a two-year hiatus.

Queen Azalea Nia Franklin did the honors on Friday morning, kicking off the three-day long event.

Former WWAY anchor, the now-retired Randy Aldridge emceed the event, and welcomed dignitaries from across the state. The Azalea Ambassadors were also on hand to welcome visitors. Attendees walked through observing brightly-colored flowers in the gardens, a preview of what’s to come at the 13 local gardens on the tour.

“I think it’s really exciting. I think people have missed the tour, I think they’ve missed seeing our young people in the community, and I’m just so thrilled and excited for our ambassadors this year, ” said Stephanie Durner Azalea Ambassador Committee Chair.

Tickets for the Azalea Garden Tour are still available at $35.