Riverfront Farmers Market returns to downtown Wilmington

Riverfront Farmers Market Opening Day March 26, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Riverfront Farmers Market in downtown had its opening day on Saturday, with dozens of vendors at the market’s first event of the year. More than 50 vendors set up shop on Dock Street between 2nd and Water Streets for the Riverfront Farmers Market.

Andrella Christopher, a manager of the Riverfront Farmers Market said they were thankful for its return, feeling a sense of normalcy on its opening day, after last year being its slightly-altered comeback year from a 14-month long hiatus due to the pandemic.

“Well it’s wonderful to be able to start the year here, in downtown. So, first time in 3 years. Very, very exciting. Very encouraging,” said Andrella Christopher, manager of the Riverfront Farmers Market.

There were a variety of vendors selling items like locally grown produce, baked goods, arts, and jewelry.

Many vendors said the market gave many small businesses like their own a safe place to showcase their goods, attracting residents and tourists.

“It is a way for me to connect with my customers, a way for me to greet my customers and talk to them about the new products that I have and share the products that they love already so much. It’s a very centralized location. So that people are able to find me whenever they’re looking for me,” said Adrienne Arrington, “Queen Esther Teas” owner.

“It’s great seeing it, –you know grow, expand with the other markets and stuff. You know, like it’s still thriving and being a good part of downtown. It’s nice you know, being able to have this market. This market’s been a huge growth for me, benefit for the business,” said Brandon Foy, “TEWNC Farms” owner.

Vendors shared that they were pleased with the turnout of the first Riverfront Farmers Market of the year.

“The crowd has been great, welcoming us back downtown. Big large crowd, which is great, and I am sure it’s going to get even bigger,” said Rob Majkowski, “Orchid Scapes” grower.

The Riverfront Farmers Market will be held in downtown Wilmington every Saturday from 8am to 1pm until November 19.