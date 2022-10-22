Riverfront Park hosts Veg-Out Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Veg-Out Festival was held on Saturday afternoon at River Front Park in Downtown Wilmington.

The festival brought together green living vendors, vegan & vegetarian food options, fitness, yoga, natural skincare products, and traditional & alternative health care.

Visitors could get plant-based food samples, and advice on becoming vegan or vegetarian.

Another big part of the event was the yoga and meditation session by Yoga Village. Their mission is to bring yoga to underserved members of the community in Wilmington.

“Our mission is to really make yoga for everybody. Not just folks who look a certain way, or might not have enough money to practice at a yoga studio and stuff like that. We want to make it accessible for the whole community,” said Yoga Village Executive Director, Heather Lilly.

This festival is one of a kind and is meant to engage and inspire healthier eating and living for a greener planet.