Robeson Fall Festival to feature free workshops, haircuts, chair massages and more

Fall Leaves (Photo: Pixelbay/MGN)

LUMBERTON (News Release) — Officials hope people will “Fall in love” with Robeson Community College (RCC) during its first Fall Festival at the COMTech location in Pembroke on October 26th from 1oam. to 2pm. The festival will be a celebration of the changing of the seasons, as well as an opportunity to highlight student success and community support of the RCC COMTech site.

The event will feature free haircuts by barber students and free chair massages by massage therapy students, highlighting the two programs housed at COMTech. In addition, there will be craft vendors, food trucks, and a flu shot clinic hosted by Walmart.

“We are excited about this opportunity to showcase our COMTech location and bring awareness to the programs available through Robeson Community College in Pembroke,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “COMTech offers many opportunities for continuing education and workforce development.”

COMTech also offers programs in manicurist or nail technology, esthetician, nurse aide I, and adult high school. Throughout the semester, other short-term training courses may also be offered at the Pembroke location.

RCC will offer several free workshops to the community throughout the event. Attendees can learn how to make wreaths and bows. Or, for aspiring fashionistas, RCC will have a workshop to teaching tips and tricks on achieving one’s style.

The event is free and open to the public. COMTech is located at 124 Livermore Drive in Pembroke, directly off Highway711. In the event of rain, the event will be held on Monday, October 30th.

For more information and to read a run-down of the festivities, visit the Robeson Community College website.