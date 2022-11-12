Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening

CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones.

The “Rose House” of Christian Recovery Centers held its much anticipated ribbon cutting on Saturday at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Rose House is a part of the women’s program with Christian Recovery Centers that is a 4-6 month long residential recovery treatment program for people struggling with substance use disorders, completely free of cost.

Joshua Torvich, CEO of Christian Recoveries says anyone coming in for recovery can expect love, grace, discipline, and structure.

“You’re going to see lives restored here. You’re going to see homes brought back together, family reunification, you’re going to see people who were really sick from the illness of drug addiction get well,” said Torvich.

The organization had their soft start for the women’s program about a year and a half ago, so next week, the six women currently involved will be moving into this new home to continue recovery.

One unique aspect of the home is that each resident will have a quilt on their bed handmade by a local of Brunswick County, Phyllis O’Connor, who was killed in the Ocean Ridge EF3 tornado back in 2021. You can read the full story behind the quilts in the story pictured below.