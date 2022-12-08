Rowland man facing child sex assault charges in Bladen County

Roberto Ortiz Rivera (Courtesy: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a child sex assault case involving a Robeson County man.

According to the release, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a report on November 25th of a juvenile who had been sexually assaulted by a family member. The investigation determined that Roberto Ortiz Rivera, 38, of Rowland had repeatedly sexually assaulted the female victim.

Rivera was arrested at his place of employment yesterday. He is charged with one count of Statutory Rape of a Child 15 years of age or younger.

Rivera is being held at the Bladen County Detention Center under a $2.5 million secured bond.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are expected.