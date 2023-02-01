Safety and equity main focuses of updated Walk Wilmington plan

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people came out to Halyburton Park on Tuesday night to review and share their thoughts on the latest Walk Wilmington Plan.

Based on public input gathered last summer, the main goals of the plan are to increase safety for pedestrians and prioritize investment in areas that have historically been underfunded.

The plan identifies the ten most dangerous corridors in the city based on where the most fatal or serious crashes involving pedestrians happen and makes recommendations to make the areas safer. Some of the “hot spots” for crashes include the UNCW campus, the greater downtown area, and the Carolina Beach Road (US 421) business and commercial corridor.

Andy McGlinn is a Wilmington resident who primarily makes his way around the city by walking and riding his bike. He says safety is his main concern.

“I’ve had a number of close encounters with cars that are just…they’re not looking. They’re looking to their left for traffic but not to their right for pedestrians,” McGlinn said. “Having a police presence at some of these intersections to slow people down to make them stop at a stop sign and write a ticket if they need to I think would change some people’s behaviors.”

Another public comment session is being held on Wednesday at the MLK Community Center at 5 pm.

You can view the plan and submit comments online through February 20.