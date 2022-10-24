Salvation Army Cape Fear accepting Angel Child applications for one more week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Salvation Army of Cape Fear is now taking applications for its Angel Tree Program. The organization uses the campaign to assist those who may not be able to provide their children with presents on Christmas morning.

The application period for this year’s drive opened earlier than usual on September 22nd, and will close on November 1st.

Major Connie Morris with the Salvation Army Explained why they’re starting earlier this year.

“The reason that the angel tree application opened in September was to give us plenty of time to process a request. Because of inflation and the economy, we thought that we would need that extra time for people to apply,” said Morris.

If you would like to help, you can make donations to the Salvation Army on 2nd Street in Wilmington, or you can select an angel from the tree after November 7th.