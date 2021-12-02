Salvation Army of Cape Fear red kettle campaign and angel tree program are underway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —One charity with a goal of giving those in need a bright and merry season, has a large goal this holiday season to raise funds to help its programs.

The Salvation Army of Cape Fear wants to raise $300,000 in its red kettles this year. So far, it has received many large donations by mail, and is hoping bell ringers will help raise the total taken in. Money collected from the kettles benefit the Angel Tree program, providing more than 2000 local children with gifts from their holiday wish lists.

Major Ken Morris said the campaign helps fund a majority of the organization’s budget for the year.

“That’s been our goal, is to get to that point. We’re not sure if we’ll get there this year, but again if we can get to the 200 (200,000) and a little bit above typically that’s where we stand with the bells. This year, a little bit behind, but again each day it gets better,” said Major Ken Morris.

Morris says the Salvation Army needs more volunteers to ring bells and volunteers to work in the warehouse.