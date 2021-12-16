Salvation Army still accepting donations, preparing to distribute to Angel Tree families

With Christmas creeping closer, the Salvation Army is making sure its Angel Tree families have gifts under the tree.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The big day is just ten days away. With Christmas creeping closer, the Salvation Army is making sure its Angel Tree families have gifts under the tree.

Volunteers and staff have been busy sorting toys and other donations preparing for their first distribution day on Thursday.

“People are so generous in this community, I cannot believe it. This is my first Christmas in the Cape Fear community and I am blown away by how generous everyone here is,” Major Connie Morris.

The Christmas Warehouse on South College Road in Wilmington is filled with donations, but Major Morris says there’s still a need for gifts for kids aged 10 to 12.

“They’re a little bit more difficult to purchase for but if you get like a craft kit for them that would be great and believe it or not, a simple tablet,” Morris said. “It doesn’t have to be a big one, it doesn’t have to be an expensive one. Just a little tablet, you would make somebody very, very happy.”

Morris says the tablets can cost even less than the price of a brand new bike. If you would like to donate, Morris says Friday is the very last day to drop off toys at the Christmas Warehouse for this year’s distribution. If you need to come by on Thursday, she says to come after 3:30 pm because the warehouse will be filled with families picking up donations earlier in the day.

However, they are always accepting monetary donations. The donations received now will go to support these families by giving them a place to sleep, keeping their lights on, etc into the new year.

Your donations to the Salvation Army support families in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender Counties. Morris says what they do would be impossible without community support.

“We could not help over two thousand children if we did not have so many people helping us,” Morris said. “So, I just want to say thank you to the people who donate and the people who donate their time. Y’all are wonderful.”

Donations that were dropped off at WWAY have already been collected. All donations should be taken to The Christmas Warehouse in the same shopping center as Sam’s Club at 358 South College Road in Wilmington. For more information, visit the Salvation Army of the Cape Fear’s website.