Sea turtle hospital in Surf City launches an adopt a nest program

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY)– Most people consider themselves a dog or a cat person, but others may be interested in becoming a sea-turtle person. Through the help of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf-City, you can now become the proud parent of a sea-turtle nest.

You can donate $125 to adopt a sea turtle nest, the money will fund protection efforts for the endangered turtles.

You can then visit your adopted nest where a plaque with your name will be placed. Once the nest has hatched, the plaque and your adoption package will be mailed to you.

It will include a certificate of adoption, a sea-turtle-species identification card, and data on when the hatching occurred.

“You really feel connected to the sea turtles in a unique way, I mean, you see the, you see the nests as you walk on the beach and you hear about the hatches. And, um, this really allows people to get that close connection to conservation,” said Kathy Zagzebski, Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center executive director.