Search efforts continue in Oak Island for missing boater

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Crews are continuing the search for a boater reported missing off the coast of South Carolina six days ago.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, NC Marine Fisheries, Oak Island Water Rescue, and other local agencies searching for 23-year-old Tyler Doyle.

According to Doyle’s wife, Tyler’s waders and wallet were found in the water off of Ocean Isle Beach on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, two Oak Island water rescue boats began a near shore search of the Lockwoods Folly Inlet and Oak Island.

Doyle has been missing since last Thursday evening, when Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to a distress call near North Myrtle Beach.