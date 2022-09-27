Seed library unveiled at Derick G. Davis Center at Maides Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Wilmington Parks and Recreation has launched a “seed library”, to encourage people to grow fruits and vegetables to help build a healthy and sustainable community.

Those who stop by the unique library can “check out” seeds, plant them and then return seeds harvested from what they have grown, for others to plant. So far, 15 people are participating in the free program.

The seed library is located at the Derick G. Davis center at Maides Park, an area considered a “food desert”. Wilmington Parks and Recreation says they hope the variety of vegetable and fruit seeds available will help address that problem.

“We want the people to have, –you know, a sense of ownership in what they’re eating, how they’re eating it, how they’re learning about it, and how they’re engaging in it. So, with the seed library, they get to pick what they want to eat, they get to pick what they want to grow, they get to pick how they want to grow it,” said Isaiah Lubben, Maides Park recreation supervisor.

They hope to have 60 people participating in the seed library program by the end of the year.