Sen. Tillis hosts roundtable on school safety, mental health in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Senator Thom Tillis paid a visit to the Port City on Monday to talk about school safety and mental health in adolescents.

The roundtable discussion comes one year after the passing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The bill implemented changes in school safety programs, mental healthcare, and gun control laws.

Tillis was joined by local and state elected leaders as well as New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust and representatives from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Coastal Horizons, and Novant Health.

In order to successfully address mental health concerns, Tillis says it has to be a community effort.”

I think also a growing awareness that they oughta work together. Not just think about what we’re doing for law enforcement or school safety or school hardening but take a look at more broadly what we’re trying to do for the mental health and behavioral health system in North Carolina and be one of the first states to be successful at it.”

School Board Member Stephanie Walker says discussions like this are important because students and staff are still struggling following the pandemic.

“This is my third budget season with the school board and it’s hard to see the cuts in the services when the need is still there and there’s a lot of need.”

Though the issue is complex, Walker adds it’s important for government and community leaders to collaborate on viable solutions to address the issue.

“We’re trying to do something,” Walker said. “Do we know what every answer is going to be yet? No. We heard today that it’s very multifaceted, there are lots of viewpoints, there are lots of ways we can tackle the problem — but we are doing it.”