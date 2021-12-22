Sensory-friendly COVID-19 vaccination clinic held by New Hanover County HHS

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services offered a sensory-friendly opportunity to get vaccinated on Wednesday, at Independence Mall from 2pm to 6pm.

The clinic had specialized nurses trained in working with people ages 5 and up who are sensory sensitive, with less people in the room allowing for more space and lower lighting. It was the first sensory friendly clinic held by the county and it was fully booked with 64 appointments.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services clinics at 1650 Greenfield Street and Independence Mall will be closed December 23-27. Both clinics will reopen on December 28.