Several hospitalized after house fire in Tabor City; space heater deemed the cause

Five people were burned during the incident early Monday morning.

House fire at 145 CH Buffkin Ave on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo: Columbus Count Emergency Services)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County fire marshal says a space heater in a child’s bedroom caused an early morning house fire in Tabor City.

A call was received by the Columbus County 911 Center around 12:55 a.m. Monday in reference to a fire at a home located on C H Buffkin Ave.

When crews arrived, they found five people suffering from burns due to the fire. They were treated by EMS and transferred by ambulances as well as Airlink helicopters to surrounding hospitals where they are currently being treated for their injuries. One additional victim was checked and released by a local hospital.

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire was an electric space heater in one of the children’s bedrooms.

Officials say the house is a total loss.

Tabor City Fire Department, Tabor City Emergency Services, Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue, Cerro Gordo Fire and Rescue, Whiteville Rescue, Horry County Fire and Rescue, and Columbus County Emergency Services all responded to the scene.