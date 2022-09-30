Shelter opening in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A shelter will be opening at Edgewood Elementary School located at 317 E Calhoun St. in Whiteville at 1:00pm. This shelter is pet friendly.

Columbus County Commissioners recently declared a State of Emergency for Columbus County due to Hurricane Ian.

The Columbus County Emergency Operations Center activated at 9:00 AM on Friday. Columbus County Emergency Services will continue to closely monitor information about Hurricane Ian. Columbus County first responders and Emergency Services are responding to emergency calls for service.

If you need emergency assistance, please call 911. For non-emergency calls, including downed trees and other damage, you can call 910-640-2208.