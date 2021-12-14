Sheriff: SBI investigating after Pender deputy fatally shoots armed man

Authorities on the scene of a shooting in Pender County on Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler says a deputy fatally shot an armed man Tuesday morning.

Deputies were attempting to serve a domestic violence protective order when they encountered an armed person in the Canetuck community on NC Highway 210. A shooting took place and the person was fatally struck, the sheriff’s office said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting an investigation per departmental policy. Two deputies were involved and are now on leave as per protocol.

No deputies were injured.

The victim’s identity was not released.

District Attorney Ben David says his office would work to find out if the use of force was justified.

“We ask you to remember all persons and their families who were involved,” PCSO wrote in a release.

