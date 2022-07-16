‘Shine Your Light’ talent show showcases people with disabilities

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Boys and girls of all ages and abilities took the stage for the Shine Your Light pageant in New Hanover County on Saturday afternoon.

Shine Your Light is a talent show for people with disabilities to dress up and showcase their unique gifts and talents.

The event is formally known as ‘All American Beauties Pageant’, but Pat Wiegand, the event director, thought it would be good to change the name to open the opportunity up to males too, rather than just females.

The name change was done based on a contest, in which the winner, Bailey, was announced at the beginning of the show and given a prize.

Pat Wiegand, Shine Your Light Director, says that this event is very important to the performers and that with or without the money, she would do it for them.

“They love it, they love it. It just gives them an opportunity to be special. And I think that’s important.”

Performances ranged anywhere from dancing, singing, and reading written poems.

All of the contestants were very excited to get the show started

Sage Anderson says that she could not wait to dance on stage.

“Yes, very excited!”

Kasey, another performer, says that she is excited as well.

“My mom says ‘Kasey, you are going to do great!”.

The event is a fundraiser for the First In Families Holiday Shop, an opportunity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to get presents for their family free of charge.

Tickets were $10 at the door in efforts to raise the money along with raffles and prizes.