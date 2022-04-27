Shooting at SC park mirrors 2021 Long Leaf Park shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A video circling the internet showing a terrifying moment of youth baseball game in North Charleston, South Carolina, as multiple shots rang out, after authorities say a group of teenagers pulled into the parking lot and began fighting Monday night. The incident is very reminiscent of a shooting that happened in New Hanover County, almost a year ago.

Last year, on May 5, multiple shots were fired at long leaf park while several little league baseball games were taking place. There are no leads on the case, and it is still open.

Since the shooting, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrol in county parks.

“We’re doing everything we can, for the visible presence of uniform deputies, because we want our parents and our children to go to the park, and to be safe and feel safe, and to be able to enjoy that, and so again it has been very successful,” said Ed McMahon, New Hanover County Sheriff.

“They’re really building relationships, and so it’s given us the opportunity to be a lot more proactive, and look at trend in the parks,” said Tara Duckworth, New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director.

Lieutenant Jerry Brewer with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was at the park with his son the night of the shooting last year, and looked back on that night.

“Every parent went into parent mode, you just grab your kid and run. So that was a very unfortunate night, but fortunately from that, –and looking back on how it was, it’s a night and day difference now. Last night, we had a game and some of the parents were talking about it, because of what happened down in South Carolina, and we were just like God it is night and day here, now,” said Jerry Brewer, parent.

A grandparent visiting Long Leaf Park with his grandson said he feels safe visiting county parks.

“Gun violence is everywhere; I’m not going to stay home for that. I’m going to get out here and enjoy it with my child,” said Marvin Bowen, grandparent.

Sheriff McMahon encourages anyone who is concerned after the shooting in Long Leaf Park last year, to revisit county parks now that the law enforcement presence has been increased.