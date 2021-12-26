Shoppers head to stores the day after Christmas for post-holiday sales

Shoppers look for sales at Independence Mall December 26, 2021 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many people flocked to stores across the city scouting out sales the day after Christmas.

Mayfaire Town Center and Independence Mall saw large crowds, as people searched for the perfect after holiday bargain.

One shopper said he expected to see a lot of people shopping the day after Christmas.

“Not as many as I thought, it was kind of smooth walking around,” said shopper AJ Aguilar.

Some people shared they were stopping by stores to makes returns or exchanges, while other came with the intent of making a purchase.

“Yeah, I’m more of an Amazon type of girl, but I figured it was a pretty day, so why not go out and walk and see what I can find,” said Brenna Hopkins, shopper.

One man said he believes many people prefer shopping in-store for holiday sales rather than online.

“This way I can try it on, and if it don’t fit I can get another size. If it do fit, I can walk out with the item in my hand. Don’t have to worry about shipping it back to the merchant,” said Gary Dillahunt, shopper.

Multiple shoppers said they were disappointed in the sales and discounts they saw offered at stores following the holiday, but were still eager to look for a deal.

“I don’t feel as though they’re as good as they used to be, but you know they’re still there. I just don’t think they’re as good as they used to be,” said Courtney Freeman, shopper

“It kind of helps, it kind of doesn’t in a way, because most of the time you’ve already been shopping,” said Tyler Matthews, shopper.

According to the National Retail Federation, 65% of holiday shoppers plan to shop the week after Christmas, with 41 % of shoppers planning to take advantage of sales and promotions.