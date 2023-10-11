SkyWatch Bird Rescue has feathery frights in store for Halloween

A graphic of a resident emu at SkyWatch Bird Rescue with Jack-o'-lanterns. (Photo: SkyWatch Bird Rescue)

CASTLE HAYNE (WWAY) — SkyWatch Bird Rescue announced their annual Halloween event and their first fundraiser of the fall season. This year’s festivities titled “Feathery Fright” will be held on October 29th from 1pm to 5pm at the rescue at 3600 Lynn Ave. in Castle Hayne.

Emus, donkeys, and raptors….oh my. The event will feature special guest appearances from a variety of feathered and feather-less residents of the rescue, including those that often are behind-the-scenes.

SkyWatch said that guests can expect donkeys and emus strutting their stuff in Halloween fashion, from donkey pirates to enchanting emu witches. But, don’t let them draw your attention away from SkyWatch’s raptor educational ambassadors. Guests will be treated to up-close and personal encounters with these birds of prey, including a favorite spooky symbol, owls.

The rescue will also host a costume contest for children in attendance to show off their “spookiest, silliest, or most creative costumes” for a panel of judges. There will be a prize awarded for ‘Best Costume.’

With costumes, contests, and captivating creatures, SkyWatch said that the event is the perfect way to celebrate this “spine-tingling” season.

Admission for the event is $10 for adults, $5 for children twelve and under, and free for children two and under.

Proceeds from the event will support SkyWatch’s mission that gives over two-thousand wild, domestic, and exotic birds “a chance to soar once more” annually.

For more information, visit the event page.