Sokoto House hosts Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–On Friday, a community center in Wilmington kicked off a three-day long event aimed at addressing concerns about race and health equity issues.

Sokoto House is located on Dawson Street. The center’s second annual Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit will be held September 16 – September 18. It’s free to attend in person or via Zoom.

The sessions focusing on a range of topics, like “Root Causes of Crisis: Social & Structural Determinants of Health”, “The Silent Killer: Toxic Stress”, and “Organizing, Mobilizing, & Producing: The Equation for Building Sustainable Communities”.

Sokoto House leaders say there will be representatives from health organizations like MedNorth, and community churches and organizations in attendance.

“This year is focused on the optimization and mobilization of community assets. So, what does it look like to engage community leaders and community based organizations and support them and being able to try to advance their interventions and to be sustainable in the work that they do,” said Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah, Sokoto House executive director.

“It’s also about mission alignment, just finding ways in –through activism, through direct services, ways that we align,” said Vance Williams, Sokoto House operations director.

The summit is family friendly, and will include food, vendors, and live music.