Southport Concert Series announces fall line-up

City of Southport (Photo: WWAY NEWS)

SOUTHPORT (News Release) — The highly anticipated Thursday Night Concert Series is back. The presenting sponsors are thrilled to announce this year’s impressive line-up of talented musicians and bands set to grace the stage at Franklin Square Park. From August 31st to November 16th, residents and visitors alike will have the chance to enjoy an outdoor musical experience, absolutely free of charge.

Drawing a diverse crowd of music enthusiasts, the Thursday Night Concert Series has become a beloved tradition in Southport, uniting hundreds of attendees each week to enjoy energetic performances. It is supported by the City of Southport’s Parks and Recreation and Community Relations Departments as well as Downtown Southport Inc., and Up Your Arts (both 501(C)(3) organizations).

Whether you’re a fan of big bands, classic rock, bluegrass, or country, there’s something for everyone. The concerts will be open to the public, and all ages are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blnkets, chairs, and their dancing shoes to make the most of the lively atmosphere.

The concerts will continue Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 6:00pm with Deep Creek Soul playing rock tunes. There will be a food truck called ‘Pigs Up In Smoke’ in attendance at this show. The evening is sponsored by Intracoastal Realty.

For more information about the Thursday Night Concert Series and the complete lineup of food,

musicians, and bands, please visit the City of Southport’s website.