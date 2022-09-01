Southport planning board recommends ordinance amendment on building sizes

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport’s planning board is proposing an ordinance amendment to the Board of Aldermen, that will impact the size of buildings that will be constructed in the central business district.

The planning board says the goal of the proposed amendment is to preserve the city’s historic character.

According to Planning Board Chair Sue Hodgin, the amendment would restrict the height of buildings in the central business district to two stories or about 30 feet to help accommodate the current amount of parking available.

The recommendations are not final until they are approved by the Board of Aldermen.

“To stay with the building’s that are in town right now, and so that would help as far as the business that’s being conducted, how much parking would be required in the buildings that are already in the city and then what might be revamped down the road,” said Sue Hodgin, Planning Board Chair.

A public hearing is scheduled for the proposed recommendations at the Board of Alderman’s meeting next Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Southport Community Building.