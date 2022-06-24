Space available in New Hanover County’s special assistance in-home program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Social Services has funding and space available in the Special Assistance In-Home Program.

The county’s Adult Services unit within DSS provides case management for recipients of Special Assistance (SA) In-Home financial assistance and in-home aide services.

The program assists Medicaid-eligible adults in need of home-level care with the support necessary for them to remain safely and effectively in their own homes as long as possible.

Case managers conduct in-depth assessments to determine an individual’s ability to live at home, like the functional status of the client and need for care and services, availability of family, friends, and neighbors to provide care and services, availability and access to care and services from agencies and other formal service providers, ability to pay for housing, and availability of affordable and safe housing.

If a person is determined to be able to remain safely at home with the right assistance and support, this program provides a financial supplement and helps to develop a care plan with the needed services for the person to live at home.

“Providing residents with the services and support they need to live and thrive in our community is a top priority for our team at Social Services,” Social Services Director Tonya Jackson said. “The Special Assistance In-Home Program is designed to keep lower income adults in their homes, a space that is familiar and comfortable for them. The program provides financial assistance for monthly living expenses that help with support services, food, and other necessities, helping to keep them from having to move to a residential facility. We’re excited to have the capacity and funding to support New Hanover County citizens who qualify for the program and looking forward to speaking with applicants on how we can help.”

To be eligible for the Special Assistance In-Home Program, an individual must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Be a New Hanover County resident

Have a completed FL-2 requiring care in a licensed adult care facility but desire to live at home or another private living setting

Be a U.S. Citizen or Qualified Alien

Fully qualify for Medicaid

Meet Special Assistance eligibility requirements

Be able to have health, safety and well-being maintained with appropriate services, such as in-home aide services, home modifications, case management services and needed supplies

Must have unmet financial needs

To apply, contact New Hanover County’s Social Services at (910) 798-3500 for a social worker to set up an assessment or visit the social services website for information.