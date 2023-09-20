State budget deal reached, GOP leaders say, but it won’t include casino funding

North Carolina General Assembly

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — North Carolina Republican leaders announced Tuesday night that the GOP-controlled General Assembly had reached an agreement on a state budget.

The plan does not include funding for casinos.

The final budget won’t include gambling legislation but will trigger Medicaid expansion to cover hundreds of thousands of adults.

“We think this is the best, most prudent way for us to move forward,” Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, told reporters. It’s my belief that the emotion got the better of the discussion and it was time for us to get the other things taken care of.”

The nearly $30 billion spending plan will advance for votes in the State Senate and House.

