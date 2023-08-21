‘Stuff the Bus’ school supplies drive held around Cape Fear Area ahead of start to school year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The new school year is just around the corner and one organization is trying to help as many students as possible be prepared.

Communities in Schools of Cape Fear held its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive over the weekend.

Five buses were parked outside several different big box stores in New Hanover and Pender Counties. Hundreds of supplies from backpacks to pencils were donated and organized in each bus.

Kendall Englehart, communications manager with Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, says it’s great to see the community come together to support local students.

“A lot of people come through and they’re like ‘Oh, I don’t have kids, but I used to be a teacher or I know someone that used to be a teacher and I know how difficult it is as well and the need is great.’ And those people, you know, hand over bags and bags of items or stick, we’ve had people stick $100 bills in our little cash jars just to continue to support the drive and make sure that students across the region have everything they need to start the school year right,” Englehart said.

Englehart says the organization hopes to have enough supplies to support at least 100 students in every public school in New Hanover and Pender Counties.