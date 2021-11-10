Subway employee accused of stealing money from register; faces 24 counts of larceny

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A now former Subway employee is accused of stealing money from the cash register on numerous occasions.

The Chadbourn Police Department says Jacquelina Christine Robinson, 29, worked at the Subway sandwich shop in Chadbourn when store managers noticed money was missing.

The store reportedly saw Robinson on surveillance video taking money several different times. They then submitted the video to Chadbourn PD.

On Monday, Robinson was arrested and charged with 24 counts of larceny by an employee. She is out on a $12,000 bond.