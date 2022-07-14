Summer tourism brings more customers to Wilmington’s Cargo District

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many local businesses are benefiting from the rush of customers during summer tourist season, including one unique business park set up in shipping containers.

The summer tourist season is bringing more foot traffic through the Cargo District.

The Cargo District launched nearly four years ago, and now holds dozens of local businesses, ranging from boutiques, to eateries, and service-based businesses.

“From what we’ve seen since January, traffic has really picked up throughout the summertime, for real,” said Joey Walker, Drinx co-owner.

“We’ve gotten new businesses that are coming, and new varieties,” said April Walker, Drinx co-owner.

With tourists visiting the Cape Fear for its beaches, many are exploring the trendy concept of businesses set up in cargo containers.

“We’ve gotten the foot traffic of a lot more tourist that are not native to Wilmington, so that’s a benefit,” said Joey Walker.

“In fact the other day we had two ladies. One came from Virginia, and then the other came from South Carolina and they met here at the Cargo District to check it out, because they heard about it on, like social media and stuff, and so they wanted to be able to walk around from one location to the other and just walk, sip and shop, eat, and check out all the things we have out here,” said April Walker.

Many businesses in the district say the recent rush of customers is a welcome sight, in addition to the traditional regular local customers.

“I honestly think it’s about 50% tourists, 50% local, which has been really awesome to see, and also the repeat customers that have come last summer and then they’re coming in and this is like part of their route when they’re here,” said Rachael Kinsey, Crafted Outpost owner.

One business owner shared what she believes draws tourists to the district.

“It’s something completely new. A lot of major cities don’t even have something this unique, so I think it’s really fun for people to just come and go down certain alleyways and just explore when they’re not really sure what they’re going to come across,” said Kinsey.

Monthly markets are held in the cargo district on the first Sunday of each month to highlight businesses in the district.