Surf City dedicated a memorial bench in memory of its first female bridge tender

Diane Edens (Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City is honoring its first female bridge tender with a memorial bench dedicated in her memory.

Diane Edens was the first female bridge tender of the historic Sears Landing swing bridge starting in 1978, and was the first female bridge tender in North Carolina. Edens served as a bridge tender for more than 30 years.

“She was an awesome woman. She spent a lot of time up there,” said Bruce Emory, Diane Edens’ son.

Edens died in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. On Sunday friends, family, and Surf City officials gathered at Soundside Park on her birthday, where the swing bridge Edens tended to once stood, for the unveiling of a memorial bench in her memory.

“Yes, it’s real nice. I’m real proud of it, and I know she would be if she was here,” said William Edens, Diane Edens’ husband.

The memorial bench was anonymously donated to the family by a community member, and they are greatly appreciative.

“The people that donated the bench, picked this particular spot so that it would have a dock for everybody to come out, go fishing, have a picnic right out here at the picnic area, and to bring the kids and tell them the story about their grandmother, who had turned the bridge for so long, and that she was the first female bridge tender,” said Lori Emory, Diane Edens’ daughter-in-law.

The family plans to visit the park often to sit on the Edens’ memorial bench, cherishing memories of her.

“It’s awesome, she’ll always be right there,” said Bruce Emory.

“I so wish that, –you know, people don’t have to pass away to realize their worth, and their amazing value. However, we tried to show her that every day, as she did us. So, it is just –it’s a great amazing honor,” said Tracy Festa, Diane Edens’ daughter.

Surf City Parks and Recreation will maintain the bench, as it is a part of its memorial bench program.