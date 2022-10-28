Surf City nonprofit to host annual bike ride to raise breast cancer awareness

TOPSAIL ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, and a Pender County nonprofit organization is gearing up to hold its 11th annual bike ride around Topsail Island to benefit area breast cancer patients and survivors.

The Reel Housewives of Topsail Island’s annual bike ride will be held tomorrow. The 26.2 mile bike ride kicks off at Surf City Sound Park, and loops Around North Topsail Beach, before returning to Surf City.

Last year, more than 700 people took part in the bike ride. Money raised will go towards helping breast cancer survivors pay for treatment, household bills, and other necessities.

“It’s just such a blessing, just so many people. It’s amazing how, when you get involved in something like this, you just hear all of these women’s stories, and it’s just –breast cancer is everywhere, and we help at least one to three people just about every single month around here,” said Annette Erny, Reel Housewives of Topsail Island founder.

If you’d like to take part, you can register before the ride. The cost is $35. The event begins at 9 a.m., with an opening ceremony recognizing breast cancer survivors and their families at the Surf City Sound Park.