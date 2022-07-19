Surf City to begin project to address flood-prone roads

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Surf City is taking steps to begin a project that will address flooding on South Shore Drive and N.C. 50.

The town recently received a $250,000 Golden LEAF Foundation grant, and a $520,100 N.C. Emergency Management grant, to cover the cost of installing catch basins for the project.

The town hired Charlotte-based consulting firm W.K Dickson & Co. Inc., to study how to divert water from seven critical flooding areas along South Shore Drive.

The project will include installing catch basins at each site. This will allow stormwater to flow off the road, into the catch basin, and into an underground infiltration chamber designed to hold the water, which will eventually drain into the ground.

“It will mean a lot for our residents and visitors, and also to our emergency service personnel that travel that road way and are out there day-in and day-out. You know it will just be and improvement for their operations and response, and all those things that we want to make sure that we’re providing the best service that we possibly can,” said Kyle Breuer, Surf City town manager.

The town will hold a project kickoff meeting with NCDOT in the next few weeks. The town hopes the installation on the catch basins will be completed within the next two years.