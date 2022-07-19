Surfer suffers minor injuries in shark encounter

Surfer injured after encounter with shark. (Courtesy: Watermans Warehouse)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A female surfer is recovering after an encounter with a shark in Surf City.

According to Chief Allen Wilson with the Surf City Fire Department, the surfer was in the water near the Surf City Pier around 8am Tuesday when a spinner shark jumped out of the water, grazing the surfer as it landed back into the ocean.

The surfer was able to get herself out of the water… and refused medical transport to the hospital. According to Wilson, she drove herself to the hospital and was treated for minor lacerations to one of her legs.