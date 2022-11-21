Suspect on loose following multi-county chase of stolen vehicle

Police are searching for a suspect they say ran off after a chase through Bladen and Sampson County Sunday (Photo: Pixabay)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement are searching for a person they say ran off following a chase through Bladen and Sampson County.

The pursuit began Sunday evening when the Elizabethtown Police received a hit on a possible stolen vehicle using its license plate reader system.

Police caught up with the vehicle around 8:00 p.m. near US 701 and Broad Street, but the driver took off.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office joined the Elizabethtown Police in pursuit of the vehicle, which continued into Sampson County.

A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was damaged and unable to continue in the pursuit, which ended near Clinton when the suspect crashed their vehicle while trying to cross a canal.

Police say the suspect ran off and is still on the loose. No suspect information is currently available.

There were no injuries in the chase which resulted in damage to a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, an Elizabethtown PD cruiser and one civilian vehicle.