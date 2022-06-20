Suspects in custody as Wilmington Police Department investigates two shootings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Wilmington police is continuing to investigate two shootings that occurred in and around the downtown area in the past two days.

According to Wilmington Police Department, the Downtown Task Force Units responded to a ShotSpotter alert this morning around 1:30 in the 600 block of North 3rd Street. A 36-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk near the Wilson Center, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim before he was taken to the hospital by EMS.

A vehicle with no headlights on was seen leaving the area of the shooting. when police attempted to make a traffic stop in the North 4th Street and Cowan Street area, the vehicle failed to stop.

“The suspect tried to run the officer off of the road, from that point on a chase ensued, and it went up to MLK to I-40, but with the help of other surrounding agencies, they were able to apprehend the suspect,” said Lt. Leslie Irving, Wilmington Police Department public information officer.

27-year-old Kendrick Jihad Johnson was arrested and is currently charged with 1st degree attempted murder and felony fleeing to elude. Johnson is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center with no bond.

A similar shooting incident occurred around 3:00 am on Sunday. Police officers were walking downtown when they heard gunshots in the Princess Street and Water Street area. They found a 21-year-old female victim, who was shot by another female driving by in a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital.

A second female victim arrived at the hospital shortly after, also suffering from a gunshot wound. 21-year-old Tatyana Zyterria Green was arrested in connection to the incident, and has been charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, shooting from a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in the city limits. Green is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center with no bond.

WPD believes both of these incidents are isolated, and not related

“They are not connected, because the one that happened on Saturday night, that suspect was apprehended immediately after the shooting, and after the shooting, the suspect from this incident was immediately apprehended. It’s due to the hard work of our dedicated officers at the downtown task force, they were at the right place at the right time, that aided in quick apprehension,” said Lt. Irving.

At this time, WPD is asking for community members to contact them if they have any information regarding either shooting incident.