Tabor City Police, SBI probing deadly shooting

Tabor City, NC (WWAY) — One man is dead, and the search is on for a suspect after a shooting in Tabor City.

According to Chief Donald Dowless, it happened around 10:15 Monday morning. The body of the victim, Willie Lee Wheeler, 57, was found on North Lewis street with at least one gunshot wound.

Wheeler was the only victim. At this point, no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

The State Bureau of Investigation is working with Tabor City Police in the investigation.