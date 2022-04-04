Teen accused in New Hanover High School shooting pleads guilty

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The teenager who fired shots at New Hanover High School last year, injuring a student has pleaded guilty.

16-year-old Chase Deablo made the plea in a New Hanover County courtroom Monday afternoon. Deablo was accused of bringing a gun to school on August 30 of 2021 and shooting a fellow student after Deablo claims he was bullied.

During the nearly hour-long appearance, more details on the events leading up to the shooting were released. Deablo’s lawyer maintained the then 15-year-old was not a mass shooter…he was a kid who had been bullied, and took “inappropriate steps”. They said he never set out to shoot as may people as possible, and didn’t try to run away after it happened.

The prosecutors argued that even if Deablo was being bullied, it did not justify him bringing a gun to school and firing shots.

Deablo said he would accept his responsibility, and pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to 48-70 months at the N.C. Department of Corrections, and ordered not to go near New Hanover High School or contact the shooting victim. After sentencing, the judge told Deablo, “Whatever your intent was, fear was generated, and impacts much further than the 48 months in prison.”

Deablo says he plans to get his GED while behind bars.