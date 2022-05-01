The Carousel Center hosted its annual Making Legends Local Gala

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Carousel Center hosted its annual Making Legends Local Gala on Saturday. It is a child advocacy center that helps child survivors heal from physical and sexual abuse in Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties.

Individuals and teams from local businesses and nonprofits dressed like their favorite characters from movies and performed lip-syncs to songs from movie soundtracks. Sixteen acts competed to take home the “best in show” golden microphone trophy.

Amy Feath, director of The Carousel Center, dressed as Marilyn Monroe, said the event was sold out, and she was pleased with the turnout.

“I think they want to see how their friends are going to do on stage, because these are amateurs. this is not professional actors, or professional performers, people like you and me, that agree to get up there and lip sync for a good cause,” said Amy Feath, director of The Carousel Center.

Proceeds from the event provide services to about 500 child survivors of abuse annually through The Carousel Center.