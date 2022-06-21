The Culinary WWAY: Benny’s Big Time Pizzeria

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/XFx1rx89574″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Chef Evan makes the classic Margharita pizza with a true Neapolitan style dough and only the freshest ingredients. Also featured is the Little Greenie, a Vegan favorite. Made with Guindilla peppers, shredded Brussel sprouts and pickled red onion.

To see their menu or make a reservation, click here!