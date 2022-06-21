The Culinary WWAY: Bridgewater Wine + Dines

Owners Doug and Susan are joined by their Executive Chef Kristen in a Culinary Way segment hosted by Christina Dees. Today the team at Bridgewater is showing us how they prepare their signature charcutterie board. This particular board showcases produce from Goat Lady Dairy, Box Car Creamery, and Cheney Brothers. Bridgewater offers on and off premises catering and private wine tastings. With wines collected by Doug and Susan from all over the world, and their homemade fig spread, this place is a no-brainer. Visit Bridgewater today, so your tastebuds can go on a worldwide journey from the comfort of your seat.