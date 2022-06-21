The Culinary Wway: Marina Grill

Nestled right on the water-front sits a Local favorite spot, Marina Grill. Executive Chef Jared Alessandro is joined in the kitchen by Christina Dees to prepare one of the most famous items on their menu. The Shrimp and Scallop Risotto is created with fresh, locally sourced U10 Scallops and Carolina Shrimp nestled over a bed of mouthwatering She-Crab Risotto, wilted baby spinach, seared cherry tomatoes and garnished with an edible violet. Nothing else is added into this fan favorite. As Chef Jared said, “let the essence of the food speak for itself.” Visit Marina Grill today! One bite will have you saying, “Oh Ship, That was good.”