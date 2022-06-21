The Culinary WWAY: Ports of Call

Ports of Call Bistro is a “scratch made kitchen” in the words of Head Chef Mark. Their menu features taste from all over the world, from Italy to Thailand, this place gives you “the world on your plate.” Today, Head Chef Mark is joined by Christina Dees in his preparation of U10 Day Boat Scallops. Using ingredients such as fennel, wilted spinach, brown butter and bacon jam, Chef Mark pulls these various components into a cohesive and delicious dish. Visit Ports of Call Bistro today for your chance to taste the world on your plate.