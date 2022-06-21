The Culinary WWAY: South Beach Grill

Head Chef Mike Overman and Sous Chef Jack Hayes of Wrightsville Beaches’ own South Beach Grill are joined by Christina Dees as they create a fan favorite. Using only locally sourced ingredients from Seaview Crab Company and NC Produce, Head Chef Mike and Sous Chef Jack create a mesmerizing dish, that leaves every partaker wanting another bite. Today they create Pan-Seared American Red Snapper over Charred local veggies, with a white sweet potato puree, and topped off with a pumpkin seed Gremolata. Visit South Beach Grill today, for your turn in tasting the catch of the day, prepared by the hands of these talented chefs.