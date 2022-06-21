The Culinary WWAY: The Green House





Today Christina Dees visits The Green House, a restaurant with green really in mind. Being one of the only 4 restaurants in the US to use Aeroponic Towers, The Green House offers only Gluten Free and Vegan Friendly options. Today, Executive Chef Chelsea is showing us how they turn king trumpet mushroom into scallops served over peas and carrots. The Green House’s mission is to recreate your favorite meats with veggies, and to really make the vegetables shine, and be the center of attention on the plate. If you’re ever in the Mayfair/Wrightsville Beach area and hungry, be sure to drop by the Green House for a meal you can really feel good about.