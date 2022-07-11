The yearly occurring ‘King Tide’ returns this week

CAROLINIA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– If you are planning on being at the beach at all this week, you can expect higher water levels as a result of the yearly occurring ‘King Tide’.

The Cape Fear experiences King Tides every year when the moon is closest to the earth, causing an increase in tide levels.

The King Tide brings unusually high-water levels, and they can cause local tidal flooding.

Many scientists believe events like this week’s could begin to happen more often, as climate change leads to rising sea levels.

King Tides provide a glimpse of future everyday water levels, and they are a way to communicate local sea level rise impacts over long time periods.