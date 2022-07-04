Thousands attend NC 4th of July Festival in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people gathered in Southport sporting red, white, and blue to celebrate Independence Day at the annual North Carolina 4th of July Festival.

The North Carolina 4th of July Festival has been held in Southport for more than 200 years, since 1795.

Organizers and festivalgoers were excited for the festival’s full return since the pandemic began. Tropical Storm Colin canceled Saturday’s events, but on Monday the weather did not put a damper on the full day of celebration.

“We were going to go rain or shine, because that’s what we do in Southport, and we’re resilient, we’re strong. We got through these last two years, but like I say, July 4, the spirit of it was still here, but I’m just so happy that all these people are here today. You can’t find a place to park, hardly, which is great,” said Joe Pat Hatem, City of Southport Mayor.

The festival included a flag raising ceremony, food, vendors, live entertainment, a parade, and dozens of other events. The parade a fan favorite drew large crowd.

“My favorite part of the parade was the monster truck,” said Tyler Buonomano, festivalgoer.

“And my favorite part was the military,” said Sean Motta, festivalgoer.

“This is the second time we’ve been to the actual parade,” said Barrie Drabble, festivalgoer.

“Our first time was 7 years ago, when we first came down to Southport, and we just fell in love with the town, the parade, the people, everything here is wonderful, absolutely wonderful and now we live here,” said Dawn Drabble, festivalgoer.

People from near and far were in Southport for the full day of Independence Day celebrations.

“It’s very exciting to see so many people in town,” said Barrie Drabble.

“Yeah, you see, –you see license plates from all over, all different states. People coming in, they’re here either for vacation or for the weekend, –it’s just wonderful,” said Dawn Drabble.

Southport’s NC 4th of July Festival wrapped up the festival with a fireworks show on the waterfront at 9pm.