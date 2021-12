Three people, including two teens, displaced after Wilmington house fire

Fire on Estate Rd. in Wilmington on Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Investigators are looking into what caused an early morning house fire in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Fire Department was called to a home on the 500 block of Estate Road before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control; however, one adult and two teenagers were displaced and will be assisted by Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported.