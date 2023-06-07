Tips to navigate an Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Photo: MGN

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than 180,000 North Carolinians are living with Alzheimer’s.

As the population of residents age 65 and older grows, that number is projected to increase to more than 200,000 by 2025.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

Novant Health is sharing more about the impacts of the disease for patients, caregivers and loved ones.

Neurologist Dr. Robert Wiggins has tips for discussing cognitive concerns with your doctor, as well as steps families can take following a diagnosis.

“It is super important that whenever someone is having trouble with their cognition, or thinks their loved one is, that they start writing down specific examples,” Wiggins said.

